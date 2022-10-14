Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the chairperson of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities Davey McNelly will present the Eighth Annual Athena Award Wednesday, November 2, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at ARTS/West, 132 West State Street. A reception with food and beverages will follow the ceremony.
The event will be live streamed to the City of Athens, Ohio, Facebook page and uploaded the next day to YouTube and to the City’s website. It will play on The Government Channel throughout the month of November.
The Athena Award, the only award given by the city, was created by the Commission on Disabilities to recognize the person or organization providing exceptional service to people living with disabilities in the greater Athens community.
The five nominees for the 2022 Award are: Athens on Demand Transit, for its reliable transportation service giving independence to hundreds of Athens countians and for the added Quality of Life opportunities; Berry Dilley, for her advocacy and influence, dedicating her life to identifying issues needing addressed to make life better for people who live with disabilities; Nancy Epling, Passion Works artist-in-residence, who helps those with disabilities soar to new heights and discover new potentials; William Peacock for his career as an advocate and working to create People First, another advocacy access point in Athens County; and Rachel Ulbrich for ensuring clients at Echoing Hills obtain work opportunities and for being a champion for the Athens County Community Singers.
Participants in the program include Chris Knisely, president, Athens City Council; Calliope Feminist Choir, Debra Spangler, artistic director; Athens County Community Singers Stephanie Morris, founder and director; and members of the commission.
In a release issued by the organizers of the event, they state that because some attendees are immunocompromised and participating in a high risk activity, proof of COVID vaccination and N95, KN95, or RN94 masks are required. Masks will be available. No contact temperatures will be taken. Organizers encourage those who attend to please arrive early and enter by the parking lot ramped door. Limited spaces will also be available on West State Street. ASL interpreting will be provided by Nico Fuentes and Ty Shahan.
