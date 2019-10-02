Athena Cinema and the College of Fine Arts have announced the “The Met: Live in HD” 2019-2020 Season at the Athena Cinema presented by The Ohio University Performing Arts Series with support from George Weckman & Arts for Ohio.
“We believe this series will delight and surprise opera fans of all ages, and introduce new fans to these extraordinary productions,” said Alexandra Kamody, director of Athena Cinema.
“The Met: Live in HD” is the Metropolitan Opera’s Peabody Award- and Emmy Award-winning series of opera performances transmitted live from the stage of the Met into movie theaters worldwide. The season features 10 live transmissions starring the greatest artists in opera.
Beginning its 14th season, “Live in HD” debuts at the Athena for the first time on Oct. 12 with the Met’s production of Puccini’s “Turandot,” starring Christine Goerke in the title role, led by the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
Ticket prices are $18 general admission, students and children are $8., and the Athena is offering a limited number of free admissions to Ohio University students thanks to a special agreement with Arts for Ohio. The tickets are available on first-come, first-serve basis, and students must have valid student I.D.
To engage families and younger audiences during the holiday season, the presentation of “Magic Flute” will be offered at a special price of $12.50 regular admission, with students and children admission only $8.
The Met: Live in HD 2019-20 season:
- Oct. 12 — Puccini, “Turandot”
- Oct. 26 — Massenet, “Manon”
- Nov. 9 — Puccini, “Madama Butterfly”
- Nov. 23 — Philip Glass, “Akhnaten” (Met Premiere)
- Dec. 7 — Mozart, “The Magic Flute” (Special holiday encore of 2006 performance)
- Jan. 11 — New production of Berg’s “Wozzeck”
- Feb. 1 — New production of The Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess”
- Feb. 29 — Handel, “Agrippina” (Met Premiere)
- March 14 — New production of Wagner's “Der Fliegende Holländer”
- April 11 — Puccini, “Tosca”
- May 9 — Donizetti, Maria Stuarda
