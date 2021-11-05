A yard sale is scheduled at the Athens American Legion at 520 West Union Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Items include the following:
- Baby boy clothing newborn to nine months
- like new baby jumper
- mens and women's clothing - name brands and local schools - Nike, Ohio University, Athens Bulldog
- hunting clothes (long underwear, hunter orange jacket, gloves, hats)
- brush guard pants
- household items
- lots of misc
