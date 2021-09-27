The Athens Area Women’s Summit will return for a fifth consecutive year to empower and inspire local women on Oct. 22, 2021. Reworked as a hybrid event to be more accessible and inclusive, presenters and in-person attendees will convene at Stuart’s Opera House while virtual ticket holders will livestream each session.
Following a year that has hit women particularly hard, it felt more important than ever to provide an opportunity for local women to connect with each other and to feel uplifted, supported, and empowered. To allow for greater access to the engaging conference sessions, which have been designed to be inclusive of attendees from all career fields and levels, the Athens Area Women’s Summit will be presented in a hybrid format this year. Sessions will use a mix of academic approaches, real-life experiences, and interactive exercises to take attendees on a journey of personal and professional development. Attendees will be invited to Step In and take control of their destiny, Reach Out to help someone achieve success, and Lift Up others around them through positive thinking.
Michelle Greenfield, co-owner and former CEO of Athens-based Third Sun Solar, one of the Midwest’s largest solar companies, will present this year’s keynote address on “Grounded and Centered Leadership.” Other sessions will offer insight into three general categories – financial literacy, activism and allyship, and health and wellness – and speakers include many well-known women from the Athens area, such as OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital President LeeAnn Helber and Rebekah Mendez, co-owner and manager of One Academy Athens. In-person attendees will also have opportunities to visit the mobile mammography unit – which will be onsite – and to sit for a free, professional headshot.
Grab your spot today – for more information and to register, visit athenschamber.com/summit.
