It's holiday shopping time and although the Athens Art Guild is unable to hold their Holiday Shoppe this year, you can find members selling their art at The Athens Farmers and Art Market on E. State Street every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Beginning Dec. 5 until March 31 you can find them in the former Elder-Beerman space along with the farmers where all social distancing guidelines and requirements will be followed. You can find pottery, jewelry, hand dyed yarn, organic lotions and more. If you can't get out to The Market on State, check out the Athens Art Guild's Meet the Members page at athensartguild.org.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments