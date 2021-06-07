The Athens Birth Circle will be meeting June 30, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Once again, no presenter this month because the whole meeting will be focused on sharing postpartum stories together. Regardless of how long ago your birth was, your story is welcome. This is a safe, supportive, and non-judgmental space where all experiences are welcome. Even if you haven’t given birth or navigated the months after yet, come, listen, and learn!
As always, meetings remain free and all are welcome. (And we don’t mind kids popping in and out as we Zoom together!)
Register in advance for this meeting:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
