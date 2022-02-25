Where was Africa Street? Why was the Albany Enterprise Academy significant to Southern Plantation owners? Who did General Armstrong Custer’s Wife Libby come to see in Athens? Where did President Franklin D. Roosevelt stop to rest and dine during HIS visit to Athens? Why did many enslaved people headed to Canada along the Ohio river choose to settle in Athens? What women marched with Rev. Martin Luther King?
These and other questions are answered in “Episode 1 of Athens Black Wall Street” and “Two Legacy Women of Southeast Ohio” on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Athena Cinema 7 p.m. Funded by the Appalachian Community Central Seed Learning Project and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s African American Community fund, “…Wall Street’s” revealing documentary is the result of research implemented by the Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation’s History Committee. OU Professor Emeritus Vibert Cambridge Chairs the group and OU School of Film Alumni Yaphet Jackman, and Kingsley Lims Nyarco communicates the research results in an engaging, fascinating docuseries.
Liz Pahl a native Ohio musician, filmmaker and administrator also contributes to the evening’s historical enrichment in filmic profiles of two living legends from her “Legacy of Southeast Ohio Women” series. Both women having committed their lives to seeking answers to questions of freedom, achievement, recognition and equality through community action, activism, social justice, and Civil Rights. One an educator the other a collector and storer of facts about the region. Why seek answers or delve into the past at all? The answer to this one is easy.
As man have said: “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Another: “If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree.
As chronicled by the Association of African American Life and History, the relevance of Black History February goes back to 1926, when Harvard University graduate Dr. Carter G. Woodson first established “Negro History Week” during the second week of February. And why that week? Because it comprises the birthdays of two men who embraced American symbols of freedom: Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas.
ASALH also notes that the first official observance was acknowledged in February 1976, by then President Gerald Ford. He established Black History Month by saying: “IN THE Bicentennial year of our Independence, we can review with admiration the impressive contributions of [Black] Americans to our national life….[T]o help highlight these achievements, Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of Afro-American Life and History. We are grateful to him today for his initiative, and we are richer for the work of his organization.”
Ten years later in 1986, which was also the first year of the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday as a national holiday, the U.S. Congress, in a joint resolution of the House and Senate, designated the month of February as “National Black History Month.” The resolution authorized and requested President Ronald Reagan to issue a proclamation in observance. In 1986, the Presidential Proclamation 5443 noted that “the foremost purpose of Black History Month is to make all Americans aware of this struggle for freedom and equal opportunity.”
Upon learning the answer to Athens historical questions proposed earlier here, everyone is invited to celebrate local pride this coming Saturday, Feb. 26, across the street from the Athena Cinema in the OU’s School of Film where the Multicultural Center and the Black Student Programming Board will serve as your host.
T. Fordahmed, PhD
Communication/Media Director
Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society
