The Athens City Commission on Disabilities is seeking to redesign the Athena Award and they are seeking local artists to help.
The Athena Award is presented each year to recognize a community member or an organization for outstanding service on behalf of persons with disabilities. It is the only award given by the City and was created by the Commission on Disabilities in 2015. Passionworks founder Patty Michtell was the recipient of the Athena Award for 2020.
The Commission will accept designs now through January 2021. A panel from the art community will review submissions and choose the design. The selected design will be announced soon after and the artist will receive a stipend of $1,800 for the design and to produce six physical awards, the first to be presented in the fall of 2021.
In 2014, local artists Kevin Morgan, Thomas Bennett, and Nick Delmatto created the Commission’s first award. It is time to pass the torch to another artist (or artists) and commission a new design. “We want to engage the entire community,” says Berry Dilley, co-chairperson of the award committee. “We encourage all artists, young and older, to submit a design. The award is named for the Greek goddess, for whom Athens is named, associated with wisdom, courage, inspiration, and justice.”
The physical award should capture the artist’s vision of an inclusive community and be inspired by Athena. It must be three-dimensional, able to be held, rich in texture, pleasurable to touch, and a delight to behold. All design submissions should include an artist vision statement. Interested artists should be open to collaboration with the Commission.
Submit designs before or by Jan. 31, 2021, to the Mayor’s Office, City of Athens, 8 East Washington Street, Athens, OH 45701. The Athena Award is the only award presented by the City. For more information, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us or call the Mayor’s office, 740-592-3338.
