In response to low staffing issues, the Athens City Pool will be closing early for the season on Aug. 28. The schedule for the remainder of the season is as follows:
- Wednesday, Aug. 25: Lap Swim from 7 a.m to Noon, Splash Pad open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 26: Lap Swim 6 to 8 p.m., Splash Pad open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 27: Lap Swim 7 a.m to Noon, Splash Pad open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 28: pool open Noon to 7 p.m., Splash Pad open Noon to 7 p.m.
- Noon to 3 p.m. — limited capacity to 85 people. Lap pool only open to lap swimmers. Tot pool closed. Leisure pool and slides open.
- 3 to 7 p.m. — limited capacity to 200 people. Lap pool used for lap swimming and some open swim, tot pool closed. Leisure and slides open.
- Sunday, Aug. 29: pool closed for remainder of season for all swimmers. Splashpad hours of operation is not established after this date yet.
- Tuesday, Sept. 7: Dog Swim 4 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
