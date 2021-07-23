Due to a severe shortage of certified lifeguards and the resultant risk to public safety and in consultation with Mayor Steve Patterson and Service Safety Director Tom Pyle, the city of Athens and the Athens Arts, Parks, and Recreation Department announces the following changes to the hours, programming and services at the Athens City Pool effective July 25, 2021.
Operational Hours:
- Sunday July 25th, Open Swim Hours: 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm/ Pool Capacity – 75 people.
- Tot Pool and Slides will be closed.
- Monday July 26th -Thursday July 29th: No Open Swim hours
- Friday 30th and Saturday July 31st — Open Swim 12:00 pm -7:00 pm. No capacity restrictions. All areas of pool will be open.
- Lap Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7:00am – 11:45am / Tuesday & Thursday 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Splash Pad will be open to the public everyday 10:00 am — 7:00 pm at no cost.
Season Pass Holder Information: If you are a season pass holder, you can request a refund for the remainder of the season by emailing: athensparks&rec@ci.athens.oh.us
We will continue to evaluate staffing levels needed to support facility hours and services, and continue our effort to recruit and recertify lifeguards.
Our commitment to the health and safety of our patrons, our staff and the entire community is our top priority. The department is hopeful to be able to remain open the remainder of the season with this schedule, and to offer services contingent on staff availability and coverage.
Please contact the Arts, Parks, and Recreation Department with additional questions or concerns by emailing: athensparks&rec@ci.athens.oh.us
