The Athens Civitan Club is sponsoring 17 boxed “to-go” meals from Brenen’s Cafe for UCM (United Campus Ministry) on Thursday, April 30 from 5-7 p.m. Included in each meal will be a card of encouragement from the Civitans for whoever opts to use this service.
United Campus Ministries is offering a free to-go version of their usual Thursday Supper meal every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at 18 N. College Street and if anyone is in need of additional food resources to contact Lacey at lacey@ucmathens.org and that she will try to connect them to additional food resources.
As a non-profit entity, Athens Civitan Club, established in 1985, serves the community of Athens through a variety of service projects to promote citizenship and community involvement. One of those projects includes supplying a meal to UCM whenever there is a 5th Thursday in a month.
With a focus of serving those with developmental disabilities, Athens Civitans also support the International Research Center located in Birmingham, AL through candy box sales scattered throughout Athens at restaurants, laundries and other businesses in the community. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a Civitan, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/330464560742679/?ref=bookmarks or our website located at https://athenscivitanclub.org/. New members are always welcome. You can contact athenscivitan@gmail.com for more information.
