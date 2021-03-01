Daniel Martino (Tito), a beloved local figure, was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of Burkitt’s lymphoma in 2020 which has primarily affected his spine. Previously a long-term Casa Nueva employee, Tito has been unable to work during his extended illness. Since 2020, he has endured a multitude of hospital visits, treatments, and traveling across the state to receive groundbreaking medical care, while his parents, brother, and daughter have provided emotional support.
As he readies himself to undergo a second round of chemo treatments, the local community has come together to organize a raffle and GoFundMe to support living expenses, help with bills, and direct financial relief for Tito and his family.
The GoFundMe page will launch the first week of March, with the raffle running concurrently from March 10-March 31. All inquiries can be directed to Michael Rutushin at mrutushinart@gmail.com, and more information will be forthcoming in the upcoming week on social media.
