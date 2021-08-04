Two members of the Athens County Lucky Fours 4-H Club recently competed in the 2021 Ohio State Fair Dog Show, winning multiple awards.
Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden and her dog, Buddy, placed second in Intermediate You and your Dog class, third in Pre-Novice, fourth in the Intermediate B class in Showmanship, fifth in Skillathon in the 12-year-old division, and eighth in the Novice B Rally competition. In recognition of all her accomplishments, she received her fourth Ohio State Fair Dog Championship Title.
Caden Cline placed 8th in Novice B with his dog, Bear, and 10th in Skillathon (14-year-old division). Caden also showed his dog, Nimus, at the state fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.