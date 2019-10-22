The Athens County Agricultural Society will host its annual election of directors on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the secretary's office located on the fairgrounds. Six directors are to be elected for a three-year term commencing Dec. 1, 2019 and ending Nov. 30, 2022. The ballot will also include a potential addition to the vendor policy banning the sale of the confederate flag. Voting is available only to those who have purchased a 2019 membership ticket. Tally of votes will be done immediately following the close of the election Nov. 2. Following the vote, the board of directors of the Athens County Agricultural Society will host its annual organizational meeting.
