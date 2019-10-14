The Athens County Agricultural Society will host its annual election of directors on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the secretary's office, located on the fairgrounds. Six directors are elected to three-year terms beginning Dec. 1, 2019. Members of the society are eligible to obtain a petition for director by contacting the board secretary, Sabrina Stalder, at 740-707-3193. Petitions must be picked up in person and can be turned back in by no later than Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
Membership tickets are available for purchase to Athens County residents until Oct. 18 at midnight by contacting the board secretary.
Following the vote tally on Nov. 2, the board of directors will host its annual organizational meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.