The Athens County Public Library’s Bookmobile is coming to an elementary school near you.
From June 7 until August 13, the Bookmobile will be at a different local elementary school each weekday, excluding Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. until noon. The schedule includes:
- Mondays at Alexander Elementary
- Wednesdays at Nelsonville-York Elemetary
- Thursdays at Trimble Elementary
- Fridays at Amesville Elementary
The Bookmobile is scheduled to make appearances at multiple local events as well such as Party on the Square in Nelsonville and Founder’s Day in Coolville. A full schedule an be found on their website.
Laura O’Neil, Athens County Public Libraries Outreach Services Manager, will primarily be staffing and driving the Bookmobile.
“Almost everyone I talk to has such good memories of the bookmobile coming to their neighborhood, school, or home, regardless of where they grew up. I’m looking forward to helping create new memories for families in Athens County,” said O’Neil.
Dr. Bruce and Aline Paxton’s donation to the library made the Bookmobile a reality. Local artist Kevin Morgan has artwork featured on the mobile library.
Just like its stationary counterparts, the Bookmobile can provide internet access for those who visit.
It is 26 feet long and carries about 2,000 books, DVDs, and audiobooks. The vehicle is also handicap accessible to serve all who wish to visit.
