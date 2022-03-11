ATHENS — Kidfest @ Home 2022 will be celebrated during the week of April 4-8, 2022. Athens County Children Services (ACCS) and our community partners will be filling goody bags with sensory items, games, crafts, activities, and information from many of the organizations that have been a part of Kidfest over the years.
ACCS will also post videos and activities during the week to the ACCS Facebook page that will pertain to some of the items found in the goody bags and encourage kids to participate in the events as well!
Kidfest @ Home 2022 goody-bag distribution will be on April 2, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., noon. There is no pre-registration required and families are welcome to come to any of the distribution sites, regardless of what school their children attend.
Goody bags will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies run out.
“Our distribution set up will look familiar to the community, as it is the same sites we use for our PB&J distribution in the summer,” said RTC and Events Assistant Joni McCune.
ACCS staff and volunteers will be at Alexander Elementary, Amesville Elementary, Coolville Public Library, Trimble Elementary, the Nelsonville Park (by the city pool), and the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center (the old Chauncey Elementary).
ACCS is also adding a new distribution site this year by partnering with OU-HCOM at Heritage Hall, 191 West Union Street, Athens, Ohio. OU-HCOM will be hosting a Little People’s Hospital activities and childhood vaccinations for children who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children Program.
“We remain grateful for our incredible community, who always step up to help us serve children and families,” McCune continued.
“We are looking forward to Kidfest @ Home 2022 as we continue to celebrate children in Athens County and remind them how important they are to us.”
For more information, please reach out to Joni McCune, RTC and Events Assistant, Athens County Children Services at Joni.McCune@jfs.ohio.gov, or at 740-592-3061 — ext. 148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.