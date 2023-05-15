Fred Davis Day

Fred Davis (center) receives a proclamation from JoAnn Rockhold, commissioner clerk, and Athens County Commissioner Charlie Adkins on May 11 during Senior Resource Day at the Athens Community Center. The proclamation declared declaring May 11 as Fred Davis Day.

 Submitted photo

Athens County Commissioners issued a proclamation on May 11, naming it Fred Davis Day.


