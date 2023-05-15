Fred Davis (center) receives a proclamation from JoAnn Rockhold, commissioner clerk, and Athens County Commissioner Charlie Adkins on May 11 during Senior Resource Day at the Athens Community Center. The proclamation declared declaring May 11 as Fred Davis Day.
Athens County Commissioners issued a proclamation on May 11, naming it Fred Davis Day.
Fred Davis is credited with establishing and organizing Senior Safety Day in 2013. He was emergency management director at the time, and is now retired.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins presented the award to Davis during the Senior Resources Fair, the current version of Senior Safety Day, held May 11 at the Athens Community Center.
Davis said that while he appreciated the award, organizing Senior Safety Day was always a team effort.
“The original group I worked with was George Harlow, who was post commander for the local Highway Patrol, also Mike Turner, director of United Seniors, and Dan Pfeiffer who was 911 Chief,” he said. “We started out because there were a number of accidents involving seniors in our county and we needed a way to reach those seniors without them feeling threatened about their driver’s licenses.
“First responders and public services are part of the life of Athens County,” Davis added. “This gave them a way to meet people face-to-face and spend time with them. It is a great opportunity to become aware of a lot of services and we are more than happy to help people who need help. We can’t do anything without working with everyone.”
The event was held at the Athens County Fairgrounds. This year, due to several issues, current emergency management director Don Gossel suggested a switch to naming the event Senior Resource Day. The event, held in the Athens Community Center, was well attended, and reports were that at least 300 people were there.
Free lunch was offered for all, provided by the Alexander Lions Club, and hot coffee was donated by Brenen’s Coffee Cafe in Athens. Joyce Lewis, Executive Director of United Seniors of Athens County, offered thanks to Fred Davis for his past work, and appreciation for all who donated and attended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.