Rehearsals for the Athens County Community Singers choir begin next week and their membership drive for February has begun.
Rehearsals will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope to move to in-person in either March or April. Visit www.athenscountycommunitysingers.com for more information.
Scholarships are available on a first come, first serve basis.
