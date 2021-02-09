The Athens County Community Singers are hosting a Membership Drive during the month of February. The virtual choir engages in social singing while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants need a device with a camera, internet access, and a email address. Membership is $25 for a half year and $50 for a whole year. Rehearsals occur weekly on Wednesdays from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and Thursday from 1:15-2 p.m.

Contact Stephanie Morris at stephanie@ohiomt.com


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments