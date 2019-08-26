Starting Sept. 4, the nonprofit Athens County Community Singers, a Choir for All Voices (ACCS), will begin rehearsals. Everyone is invited to join the choir. Rehearsals are at the following locations:
• Echoing Connections on Columbus Road (Wednesdays, 9:30-10:15 a.m.)
• Vicinity Ministries on Connett Road in The Plains (Thursdays, 1:15-2 p.m.)
Founder and director, Stephanie H. Morris states, “We are so grateful to everyone at Vicinity Ministries for partnering with us for rehearsal space. It will be a great venue for people of all abilities who love to sing. Our choir is not only about performing but enjoying a good time rehearsing for our performances.”
Morris also shares that as a member, you do not need any special skills or to be able to read music. ACCS is a music performing group for those with and without disabilities. The only requirement to be in this group is a love of making music. Morris emphasizes that this is a community choir and invites anyone (18 years and older) in and around Athens County to join. Registration forms are available on the Athens County Community Singers’ Facebook group page or on the Programs and Consultation page at https://centralohiomusictherapy.com.
Choir members have said that this group means a great deal to them and is a wonderful social outlet where they interact with their friends. The choir has been invited to perform at The Indian Mound Festival in The Plains, the Beacon School Transition Fair, Community Singalongs (to be announced) as well as holiday concerts in and around the community in December.
Athens Community Singers' mailing address is P. O. Box 2261, Athens, OH 45701. The Athens County Community Singers Advisory Board is seeking additional funding to help the choir programs that serve children, adults, individuals with disabilities and seniors. For information, contact Morris at Stephanie@ohiomt.com or call 888-313-5552, ext. 3.
