The Athens County Community Singers Advisory Board will be meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. Please email stephanie@ohiomt.com if you wish to attend. This meeting is open to the public and volunteers are sought to be a part of this exciting and meaningful group.
