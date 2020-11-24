Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays or a pandemic. Blood donations often decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, and the COVID19 pandemic may further impact donations. Donors of all blood types are urged to give now to keep the blood supply stable.
The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of this effort, plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Come to give by Dec. 15 for a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane. Prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fired pit, outdoor heater and stipend toward propane. Details and terms: rcblood.org/comfort
Come to give Dec. 18 through Jan. 4 and get a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
The following are dates and locations of Athens County blood drives for the month of December:
- Dec. 3, Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave. Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 7, The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 1-7 p.m.
- Dec. 8, Stuart’s Opera House, 52 Public Square Nelsonville, noon to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 9, Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave. Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 9, Trimble High School, One Tomcat Dr., Glouster, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dec. 10, Richland United Methodist Church, 60 Pomeroy Rd., Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 15, Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave., Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 16, O’Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Dr., Athens, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 23, Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 23, The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 1-7 p.m.
- Dec. 29, First United Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St. Nelsonville, 1-7 p.m.
- Dec. 30, Athens County Chapter House, 100 May Ave. Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
