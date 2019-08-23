The Athens County Dog Drill Team recently placed seventh at the 2019 Ohio State Fair with its circus-themed routine, set to music from "The Greatest Showman." Drill team members included Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden (with her dog, Buddy), Emmy Beck-Aden (with her dog, Coco), Caden Cline (with his dog, Nimus), and Saige Matheny (with her dog, Frost). Team members are all part of the Lucky Fours 4-H Club. Team advisors were Christie Beck and Barb Cline.

