Local 4-H participants competed in the 2021 Athens County Dog Show held at the Athens County Fairground on Saturday, July 24.
The competition included three classes for competitors to display their skills: Rally, Obedience, and Showmanship.
Leah Drogula and her partner Bodie took home the High Score Award, which is given to the competitor with the most points over all three competitions.
Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden and her partner Buddy was awarded the Pro Showmanship Award, a competition between all the showmanship class winners.
Other class winners include:
- Rally Novice A: Drogula, 1st; Saige Matheny (Lucky Fours 4-H Club), 2nd; Ryann Brown
- (Lucky Fours 4-H Club), 3rd.
- Rally Novice B: Beck-Aden 1st, Caden Cline (Lucky Fours 4-H Club), 2nd and 3rd; Matheny,4th.
- Beginner Novice A: Drogula, 1st; Haley Miller (Farm and Fun 4-H Club), 2nd; Brown, 3rd.
- Beginner Novice B: Matheny, 1st; Avery Brooks (Boots-N-Saddles 4-H Club), 2nd.
- Pre-Novice: Cline, 1st; Beck-Aden, 2nd, Matheny, 3rd.
- Novice B: Cline, 1st.
- Showmanship, Intermediate A: Drogula, 1st.
- Showmanship, Intermediate B: Beck-Aden, 1st; Cline, 2nd.
- Showmanship, Senior A: Miller, 1st.
- Pro Showmanship: Beck-Aden, 1st; Drogula, 2nd; Miller, 3rd
A full spread f inner photos is printed on A10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.