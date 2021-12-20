Emergency medical technician Andy Bycofski is being recognized by the Athens County Emergency Medical Services for his forty years of service to his community.
Bycofski has been a part-time employee with Southeast Ohio EMS District since Nov. 17, 1981 and transferred to Athens County EMS on Jan. 1, 2011. He served a majority of his time at the Glouster station but would cover shifts across the county as needed. Bycofski served as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown of Glouster.
While serving as an EMT and firefighter, Bycofski also worked full-time with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
According to a Facebook post on the Athens County EMS page, “Anyone who ever knew or worked with Andy knew he was extremely knowledgeable, a hard worker, and a quality human being with a heart of gold. Four decades of selfless service to his community and his neighbors is all the proof you need on that.”
His last shift with Athens County EMS was last Wednesday, Dec. 15 where he worked on the medic crew for the Ohio University Men’s Basketball game against Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.