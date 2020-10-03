Despite all the setbacks and confusion that happened this year the Fair Board was still able to give the kids the best experience they possibly could. The Fair Board still had their Junior Fair Livestock Show and Sale.
All the hard work that the Alexander FFA kids put into their projects definitely paid off on show day. Though there were challenges this year, our community and Fair Board pushed through to give our kids what they look forward to every year. We would also like to thank all of the buyers who came to support our Alexander FFA members on Sale Day, without them their projects wouldn’t be complete. Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Athens County Fair this year; job well done.
Market Chickens: Reserve Champion — Jaden Jordan; 3rd Overall — Haven VanNest; 4th Overall- Jackson Jordan.
Market Turkeys: Grand Champion — Jaden Jordan; Reserve Champion — Jackson Jordan; 7th Overall — Jaden Jordan; 8th Overall — Jackson Jordan.
Swine: 8th Overall and Grand Champion Pair — Darian Lallier, 3rd Overall —Halee Robinson; 7th Overall and Grand Champion LightWeight Division — Audrey Ross, Avery Bailey and Braidin Tuttle placed in class. Braidin Tuttle also received Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt.
Steers: Grand Champion — Ellie Day; Reserve Champion — Cameron Oberholzer; 3rd Overall — Ellie Day; 4th Overall — Jordan Marcum; 9th Overall — Rylee Bush.
Dairy Feeders: Reserve Champion— Jordan Marcum; 6th Overall — Brayden Marcum; 9th Overall — Tiffany Reasoner.
Beef Feeders: Grand Champion — Halee Robinson; 3rd Overall — Halee Robinson; 4th Overall — Jordan Marcum; 6th Overall — Brayden Marcum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.