SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. — Jr. Fair Swine arrival, swine weigh right off the trailer
8:00 a.m. — gates open
9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. — Jr. Fair booth set-up
9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. — Jr. Fair Poultry & Rabbit Arrival and Weigh-In Chickens, Rabbit weigh-in as checked in
10:00 a.m. — Market Turkey Weigh-In
12:00 p.m. — Pari-Mutual Harness Racing at the Grandstand
6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. — Jr. Fair Livestock Arrival: Market Dairy Feeders, Sheep, Goats, Market Beef, Beef Feeders, Dairy Cattle, Market Dairy Steers, Equine
8:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. — Weigh-In: Market Beef, Market Goats, Market Dairy Steers
8:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. — Weigh-In: Market Lambs, Weigh-In Beef Feeders, Market Dairy Feeders
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8
8:00 a.m. — gates open, Garden Tractor Pull registration
9:00 a.m. — Garden Tractor Pull at the Grandstand, Church Services at the Grange Building
12:00 noon-8:00 p.m. — Jr. Fair booth set-up
1:00 p.m. — King & Queen’s Tea at the Extension Office
3:00 p.m. — Past Royalty Tea at the Grange Kitchen
4:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Parade at the Grandstand
7:00 p.m. — NW territory at the Grandstand
7:30 p.m. — CornHole Tournament at the Swine Arena
8:00 p.m. — Midnight Storm at the Grandstand
MONDAY, AUGUST 9
8:00 a.m. — gates open, Jr. Fair Swine Show: Showmanship followed by Market Show, Pairs, Breeding Gilts, Fat Barrows, PeeWee, all non-livestock projects in place, and the Great Pumpkin/Squash Contest – Entries in place
9:00 a.m. — Open Class Horticulture Judging, Horses contest — timed classes,“Unlock the Secret Message Scavenger Hunt” at the AG / NR Building
10:00 a.m. — Cloverbud Day at the Extension Office
10:30 a.m. — “Saving Electrical Power at Home and on the Farm” with Holly Reitano, AEP Ohio at the AG/NR Building
11:30 a.m. — Little Kids Bike Parade registration and lineup at the Midway
Noon — Little Kids Bike Parade
1:00 p.m. — rides open if inspections complete
1:30 p.m. — Athens Co. Open Class Hay Show at the AG/NR Building
5:00 p.m. — live music at the Wild Country Stage
7:00 p.m. — Tough Truck at the Grandstand
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10
9:00 a.m. — Jr. Fair Rabbit Show: Market Rabbits, Showmanship, Breeds; Market Dairy Showmanship followed by Market Dairy Feeder Show; Junior Beef Showmanship; Junior Beef Breeding; Kiwanis; Junior Beef Feeders; Antiques Judging/Baked Goods Judging
11:00 a.m. — “Ohio Reptiles” with Kaylin Callendar from Lake Hope State Park at the AG/NR Building
Noon — rides open
12:00 p.m. — “Ohio Reptiles” with Kaylin Callendar from Lake Hope State Park at the AG/NR Building
2:00 p.m. — Cookie Decorating contest at the Hillside Stage
5:00 p .m. — live music at the Wild Country Stage
6:30 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Market Steer Show
7:00 p.m. — Jr. Fair Market Steer Show
7:00 p.m. — Coal Cave Hollow Boys at the Grandstand
8:00 p.m. — McGuffy Lane at the Grandstand
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11
8:00 a.m. — dates open, free admittance for kids 12 and under until 2:30 p.m., Jr. Fair Market Turkey Show followed by Jr. Fair Market Chicken Show, Poultry Showmanship, followed by Poultry Dress-Up Contest and Breed Show, horse – Pleasure Judged Classes
9:00 a.m. — Dairy Goat Show: Showmanship, Breed, followed by Meat Goat Breed Show, Market Goat Show: Showmanship, Market and Pairs
10:00 a.m. — “Ohio Raptors” with Pat Quackenbush from Hocking College at the AG/NR Building
11:00 a.m. — armbands available for Kids Day
11:00 a.m. — “Tree Cookies; There is a Story in Those Rings” at the AG/NR Building
Noon— rides open
Noon-3:00 p.m. — Kids Day activities
5:00 p.m. — live music at the Wild Country Stage
5:30 p.m. — Sheep Show: Showmanship, Breeding, Open Show, Market, Market Pairs
7:30 p.m. — rodeo at the Grandstand
11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.— all non-sale pigs released
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12
8:00 a.m. — gates open, Jr. Fair Cows: Lactation and Open Class Heifers in place
8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. — senior citizens free adittance
9:00 a.m. — Dairy Show at the Dairy Arena
10:00 a.m. — Animal Dress-up Contest at the Swine Arena
Noon-11:00p.m. — rides open
1:00 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull at the Swine Arena
3:00 p.m. — Livestock Judging at the Swine Arena
5:00 p.m. — Cattle Fitting Contest at the Swine Arena, live music at the Wild Country Stage
7:00 p.m. — Garden Tractor Demolition Derby
8:00 p.m. — Demolition Derby at the Grandstand
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13
9:00 a.m. — Ultimate Showmanship in the Swine Arena
Noon — rides open
2:00 p.m. — Buyers Reception at the AG/NR Building
3:00 p.m. — Jr. Fair Livestock Sale announcements and awards: Market Swine, Market Chickens, Market Rabbits, Market Turkeys, Market Beef, Market Beef Feeder Calves, Market Dairy Feeder Calves, Market Goats, Market Lambs, Dairy Steers
5:00 p .m. — live music at the Wild Country Stage
7:00 p.m.— horse pull at the Grandstand
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14
8:00 a.m. — gates open, all livestock and junior fair booths released
11:00 a.m. — Jr. Fair Board Fun Day at the Swine Arena sponsored by The Athens-Meigs County Farm Bureau
Noon — rides open
2:00 p.m. — outhouse races at the Grandstand
4:00 p.m. — Autozone Human Power Pull at the Grandstand
5:00 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
8:00 p.m. — all other exhibits released
9:00 p.m. — barn dance at the Swine Area
