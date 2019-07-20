The Athens County Foundation is now accepting applications for the fall 2019 grant cycle. The application deadline is Sept. 15.
Projects that will be considered for grants should: create economic vitality building on our regional strengths and creating a vibrant community where people want to live and work; build thriving communities that are livable, sustainable and diverse; focus on health and well being for individuals and families such as food security, mental and physical health initiatives, safety and advocacy efforts. In addition, the Foundation will consider proposals that address these specific priorities: create positive and substantive improvements in the lives or seniors; provide support for women and/or children; build educational success for children; projects that reduce carbon footprint; creative work that enhances the quality of life and promotes inclusion/integration for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities; support the arts in Athens County.
Organizations that are interested in learning about the funding priorities or have questions about their project proposals should register for the grant information session, Aug 15, 10 a.m.-noon in the community room of Rocky Brands Inc., 39 E. Canal St., Nelsonville.
All applicants must be meet the eligibility requirements detailed in the Foundation's grand guidelines which are available for review under the "grants" tab at athensfoundation.org. The application can be found online at athensfoundation.org/grantforms/. To register for the grant workshop or address specific questions about the Athens County Foundation grant making process, contact Jesse Stock at 740-594-6061 or jesse@athensfoundation.org.
