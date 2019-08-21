The Athens County Foundation is launching a new initiative called The Community Table. Throughout the year, community members representing different backgrounds, neighborhoods and interest groups will join in conversations to connect and discuss the future of our community.
The Athens County Foundation has invited over 20 people in Athens to train in the Art of Hosting facilitation techniques. These individuals will use their skills in their work and on behalf of the Foundation. The Foundation’s goals are to get people talking and to inform the work of the Foundation going forward. By coming together around tables, everyone has the opportunity to talk, listen, and learn from each other. Table hosts will provide the space for authentic human connection and civic engagement.
The Foundation is seeking Athens County residents who are interested in hosting a conversation. Events can happen on any day and time that works best for the host and guests in a comfortable space. Hosts will be asked to invite eight to 12 people to participate and are encouraged to include individuals with a mix of experiences and backgrounds. For information, contact 740-594-6061, email hilary@athensfoundation.org, or visit athensfoundation.org.
