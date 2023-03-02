The Athens County Foundation is accepting nominations for the Woman of the Year and Senior of the Year awards. These annual awards recognize contributions and leadership from those who are making a difference here in Athens County. The awardees will be honored at the Foundation’s Community Celebration event on March 28. All nominees and nominators will be invited to the event as well.


