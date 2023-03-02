The Athens County Foundation is accepting nominations for the Woman of the Year and Senior of the Year awards. These annual awards recognize contributions and leadership from those who are making a difference here in Athens County. The awardees will be honored at the Foundation’s Community Celebration event on March 28. All nominees and nominators will be invited to the event as well.
Woman of the Year award is supported by the Athens County Foundation Women’s Fund. Nominees should demonstrate a courageous voice that has been — or needs to be — heard, identify as a woman, and be someone who has made a difference for women or girls in Athens County.
Senior of the Year award is supported by the Athens Jaycees Senior Fund. Nominees are seniors (age 60+) who have provided key leadership in our community, especially related to issues affecting the quality of life of seniors or in philanthropy in Athens County.
Send nominations to Eleni Zulia at eleni@athensfoundation.org by March 15. The nomination should include a paragraph explaining the impact the individual has made in Athens County and why they should be recognized. Also include the name, address, email and phone number of you and the nominee. The committees affiliated with each fund will recommend the awardee to the Athens County Foundation Board for selection.
The mission of the Women’s Fund of the Athens County Foundation is to promote philanthropy among women, and to establish a permanent fund that supports programs and projects in Athens County that empower women and girls to achieve their full potential.
Established in 2014, the Athens Jaycees Senior Fund supports programs and services that benefit older adults in Athens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.