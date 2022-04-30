The Athens County Humane Society has announced two spring events in one weekend to raise money for the ACHS spay/neuter and pet adoption programs.
After two years of pandemic-caused interruptions, the society is offering these outdoor affairs to enjoy the spring weather. while helping animals in need.
The “Alice in Wonderland Garden Party” will take place from 2-4 PM on Saturday, May 21. The afternoon event will be held at the Zenner House Gardens, 30 Utah Place, in Athens.
The event will feature actors in costume, a silent auction, treats, wine, and much more. The afternoon will be emceed by, WOUB’s Chris Riddle.
Local band the ‘Come On Come Ons’ will be providing live entertainment. Tickets are $60 and available through the ACHS web site and for sale at Friendly Paws Pet Supply, 940 E State St. and at The Import House, 68 N Court St. The Humane Society is partnering with several local businesses that are offering their support in helping to sponsor this event.
Participants are requested to register at www.athenshumane.org/events.
On Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the society will host an event entitled, “Step Through the Looking Glass Into the Garden” as the self-guided Humane Society Garden Tour returns after a two year Covid19-related hiatus.
Organizers encourage area residents to check out the raffle, jump in their car and tour at their own pace.
Tour participants will explore some of the private gardens that Athens County has to offer, as well as a couple of little known public spaces. Highlights from the tour include a koi pond, a private greenhouse and solarium, a fanciful colored bottle wall, and a garden and grounds displaying original ceramic and mixed media sculptures.
Also included is a 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant Pollinator Garden, where volunteers have planted thousands of native perennials. Tickets are $15 and will be sold on the day of the event at The Market on State Mall, 1002 East State St. There will also be $1 tickets sold for a variety of raffle gifts donated by local artists and businesses.
For more information, contact the society’s website at www.athenshumane.org/events
