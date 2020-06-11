Books Alive: Activities Inspired by Books (Virtual Program Series)
Youth Services Librarian Lia will read a children's book virtually, and then demonstrate a crafting or cooking project related to that book. Posted on ACPL's YouTube page and Facebook page on Fridays at 10 a.m., and available to access in both places after. Runs through July.
Didgeridoo Down Under (Virtual Event)
The didgeridoo is an instrument that has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years and is known for its otherworldly sound. Experience this Australia-themed show full of music, puppetry, and storytelling. Access this virtual event online. This live program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 4 p.m. on June 15.
Family Storytime (virtual program)
Enjoy stories, songs, and play with members of the libraries' Youth Services Team. These online storytimes will be posted at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays on the Athens County Public Libraries' Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Homemade Pretzels with Tessa (Virtual Event)
Join youth services librarian Tessa to learn how to make your own soft pretzels. Access this virtual event online. The program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on June 18.
Fascinating Fossils (Virtual Event)
Calling all junior paleontologists: Join us for this virtual workshop where we’ll learn about a variety of creatures from past geological ages through evidence left in stone. Access this virtual event online. The program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 4 p.m. on June 22.
Jackbox Game Night (Online via Discord)
Join us online via Discord for a few hours of Jackbox party Games. All you need to play is a computer, tablet, or phone. Just check out the pdf of instructions on how to join online posted to the event page, and we will see you there: https://events.myacpl.org/events/jackbox-game-night-online-discord. Ages 13 and up.
Digital Breakout Box (Virtual Event)
Do you have what it takes to find clues, crack the breakout box and solve a mystery? An all new digital mystery will test your skills this summer. Access this virtual event online. The program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on June 25.
Live Healthy Appalachia with the Library (Virtual Event)
Ready to try something new? Work up an appetite with Live Healthy Appalachia this summer! Practice cooking skills and explore new ingredients. Registration required at https://events.myacpl.org/events/live-healthy-appalachia-library-virtual-event. Free ingredients will be available for pick up at the Plains Public Library prior to the programs so you can follow along at home. More information on when pick up will be available will be sent to the email address used to register. Access this virtual event online. The program will be posted on the library's Facebook page at 4 p.m. on June 29 and 2 p.m. on July 9.
