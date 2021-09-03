Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of Aug. 2021:
- Quinton Alexander Brooks, 25 and Alexis Breanne Thatcher, 27, both of Albany
- Tanner Colton Tritipo, 20, of Athens and Kailyn Marae Sharp, of Albany
- Timothy Wayne Tucker, 30, and Alisha Dawn Rosser, 38, both of Nelsonville
- Chad Allen Dennis, 40, and Amanda Ailiff, 36, both of Jacksonville
- Cole Mitchell Pickering, 23, of Chesterhill, and Dessira Ladawn Singer, 26, of Stewart
- Kent Dylan Orr, 31, and Chloe Jae Musick, 26, both of Athens
- Owusu Ansah Doe, 27, and Vanessa Obenewaa, 24 both of Athens
- Dongju Lee, 31, and Sohn Yeijin, both of Athens
- John Henry Harris IV, 25, and Torrie Brydawn Dianne Richter, 25, both of Guysville
- Zoe Chang Jing Bickel, 22, and Kevin Mark Ward Jr., 23, both of Athens
- Kyle Eugene Teel, 37, and Ashley Nicole Lenigar, 26, both of Athens
- Tim L Mash, 60, and Cecilia A Mash, both of Athens
- Samantha Mae Roush, 21, and Dillan Wade Dye, 22, both of Coolville
- Skye Tierney Burns, 24, of Athens, and Kenneth Shafer Lewis IV, 24, of Reston, Virginia
- Justin Joseph Moakler, 35, and Mya Elizabeth Faris, both of Athens
- Hayes Christian Cremeans, 22, and Jessica B Jakubiec, 25, both of Albany
- Sherri Leigh Tyree, 51, and Gary Wayne Gater, 44, both of New Marshfield
- Jacob David Ness, 31, of Athens, and Jami Kay Turrill, of Cincinnati
- Robert Michael Schneider, 51, and Heather Anne Phillips, 49, both of Glouster
- Ashley Lauren Jordan, 25, and Dillan Corey King, 31, both of Athens
- Raymond Gale Jayjohn, 49, of Nelsonville, and Valeri Ann Smith, 52, of Conway, South Carolina
- Tyler Ross Johnston, 36, and Catherine Christine Wolfe, 27, both of Stewart
- Tristen Logan Cahall, 23, and Hannah Nicole Cline, both of albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.