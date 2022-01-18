Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of December, 2021:
- Christopher Hoops, 31, or Lancaster and Megan Wheeler, 36, of Nelsonville
- Kennith Inskeep, 50, of Indianapolis, IN and Tiffany Tims, 46, of Nelsonville
- Daniel Dinsmoor, 54, and Karen Young, 55, both of Athens
- Melissa Miller, 43, and Lane Gilbraith, 41, both of Athens
- Darrell Williams Jr., 52, of Glouster and Dattessa Pierce, 43, of Millfield
- James Merritt Jr., 54, of Charlotte, NC and Dawn Sammons, 51, of Athens
- Whitney Allen, 36, and Ashley Allanson, 35, both of The Plains
