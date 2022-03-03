Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of February, 2022:
- Alycia Beabout, 20, of Hamden, and Simon Welch, 19, of Athens
- Hannah Beckley, 24, and Gavin Hossfield Jr., 22, both of Athens
- Timothy Bissell, 47, and Joni Allbaugh, 42, both of Athens
- Kenneth Orsbon, 32, and Emily Orr, 25, both of Glouster
- Britany Rupe, 37, and Mark Anthony Ray Jr., 31, both of Coolville
- Phillip Buffington, 35, and Kristi Murphy, 33, both of Athens
- Santos Meza, 43, and Marisol Torres, 33, both of Athens
- Asher Bellar, 20, of Athens and Hannah Crihfield, 20, of Millfield
- Alexander Miller, 26, and Caroline Martin, 24, both of Greenville, North Carolina
- Caleb Saunders, 23, and Jordyn Briner, 23, both of Summerville, South Carolina
- Rodney Bookman Jr., 32, and Candice Bishop, 33, both of Nelsonville
- Shirley Vanduyn, 37, and Henry Lee Gresham Jr., 34, both of The Plains
