Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of January, 2022:
- Tyler White, 29, and Stevi Miller, 30, both of The Plains
- Clinton Irwin, 22, and Mikila Doughman, 21, both of Nelsonville
- Scott Maorse, 20, and Trinity Deis, 19, both of Athens
- Ethan Hall, 20, and Alexis Dane, 22, both of Nelsonville
- Austin Estep, 24, of Nelsonville and Harlee Washburn, 27, of Athens
- Chase Lanham, 28, and Taylor Perry, 24, both of Chauncey
- Elizabeth Fitch, 40, and Saria Pastor, 39, of Athens
