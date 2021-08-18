Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of July, 2021:
- Christopher Channing A. Lehman, 34, and Brandi Rachel Phillips, 35, both of Albany.
- Tony E. James, 64, and Theresa M. Rutter, 61, both of Nelsonville.
- Jordan Tyler Herron, 24 of Marietta, and Kaitland Brianna Hickman, 25 of Coolville.
- Kaylie Savanna Smathers, 20 of Murray CIty, and James Robert Ward Jr.
- Paul Vincent McLaughlin, 47, and Lisa Marie Duncan, 47, both of Glouster.
- Daniel Lee Lyons, 29, and Kristin Nicole Taylor, 28, both of The Plains.
- Andrew Orren Bethel, 28, and Kayla Paige Gross, 29, both of Butte, MT.
- Richard L. Cox III, 38, and Jessie A. Cordle, 40, both of Nelsonville.
- Jacob Michael Wagner, 25 of Glouster, and Rachel Lynn Gill, 21 of New Straitsville.
- Whitney Lynn Maddy, 22 of Ironton, and Brady Michael Knipp, 22 of Athens.
- Aaron Z. Wolfe, 51, and Kathy Jo Deeter, 47, both of Guysville.
- Charles William Hixson, 63 of Athens, and Christina Dawn Gater, 47 of Long Bottom.
- Kristin Nicole Vargo, 20, and Jacob Andrew Braglin, 21, both of Nelsonville.
