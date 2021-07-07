Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of June, 2021:
- Brandon Lee Pack, 38, and Mary Reanae Spartlin, 43, both of Albany.
- Leonard Wayne Breeze Jr., 48, and Heather Jo Gail, 45, both of Nelsonville.
- Ryan David Mullins, 22, and Gabrielle Rosemarie Cox, 24, both of Vienna, WV.
- Stephanie Rayne Maccombs, 27, and Christopher Edward Hunter II, 30, both of Nelsonville.
- Danny Emerson Grimm, 46, and Debra Lynn Karr, 50, both of Albany.
- John A. Stevens, 41, and Mark C. Tyree, 33, both of The Plains.
- Pul E. Robinson, 27, and Kelly Ann Riley, 25, both of Guysville.
- Kaylin Noelle McPherson, 22, and Johsua Edward Simmons, 24, both of Coolville.
- Jeffrey Fox Lenihan, 59, and Rochelle Marie Konyot, 48, both of Athens.
- Joshua David Congrove, 26, and Taylor Mariah Shutler, 27, both of Nelsonville.
- Colton Clark Watters, 29, and Kathryn Elizabeth McCollum, 27, both of Whitestown, IN.
- Tyler James Shauger, 29, Athens, and Jessica Renee Caldwell, 25, Nelsonville.
- Kimberly Smathers-Henry, 28, and Sergios B. Barragan II, 34, both of Millfield, OH.
- Michael Trevor Durham, 36, and Amanda Elaine Divel, 28, both of Oklahoma City, OK.
- Zachary Michael Myers, 22, Ryan Elliott Bennett, both of Athens.
- Timothy Paul Shaw, 39, and Nutosha G.∆. Tyler, 26, both of The Plains.
- Joseph Alfred Soule, 56, and Tabielynn Crowe, 54, both of Athens.
- John Charles Pugh, 58, Kathleen Ann Brown, 36, both of The Plains.
- Kevin Thomas Justus, 27, and Peter Anthony Daniels Jr., 27, both of Athens.
- Allyson Maerie Malone, 24, and Brock Michael Stewart, 22, both of Athens.
