Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of October, 2021:
- Sidney Postle, 22, and Johnathan Ray, 22, both of Chauncey
- Sean Thomas, 27, and Leigh Tumblin, 27, both of Athens
- Christopher Russell, 22, and Sierra Spears, 20, both of Millfield
- Andrew Hudnall, 31, and Emily Pierce, 27, of Albany
- Jason Pennington, 46, and Christie Meek, 47, both of Guysville
- Jordan Melott, 30, and Heather Carpenter, 29, both of Williamstown, WV
- Laura Olbers, 30, and Charles Haegele, 49, both of Athens
- Steven Roberts, 24, and Sharron Buchman, 22, both of Nelsonville
- Luke Schlicher, 21, and Jade Deems, 21, both of Athens
- Ilijah Tyler, 25, and Kelsie Warnick, 25, both of Chauncey
- Joshua Russell, 41, and Wendy Cremeans, 43, both of Glouster
- Justin Dowler, 24, and Melissa Gagnon, 27, both of New Marshfield
- John Haseley, 22, and Sierra Smith, 21, both of Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.