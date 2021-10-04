Athens County Probate Court issues the following marriage licenses during the month of September, 2021:
- Malerie Mesaros, 20, and Brandon Arnold, 19, both of Glouster
- Kennith Inskeep, 50 of Indianapolis, and Tiffany Tims, 46 of Nelsonville
- James Whiteman, 39, and Heather Freer, 43, both of Nelsonville
- Owen Bailey, 23, and Chloe Clary, 23, both of Athens
- Justin Roman, 38, and Brandy Haye, 32, both of Nelsonville
- Nicholas Baker, 33, and Jaquelina Smith, 28, both of Amesville
- Matthew Munching, 33, and Jaqueline North, 27, both of Parkersburg
- Cody Watkins, 22, and Brianna Cremeans, 22, both of Hockingport
- Brittany Damman, 26 of Athens, and Kevin Croft, 29 of Amesville
- Megan Dean, 32, and Adam Mccutcheon, 33, both of Athens
- Natalie Wilson, 34, and Kelly Hatas, 36, both of Athens
- Tamera Wires, 58, and Amber Pyle, 56, both of Albany
- Makynna Moon, 24, and trey Keiffer, 23, both of The Plains
- Mark Wright, 46, and Toni Six, 47, both of Nelsonville
- Ashlee Sasser, 20 of Belpre, and Gavin Conkle, 21 of Coolville
- Freda Rutter, 23 of Athens, and Justin Fletcher, 32 of Tuscon
- Kenda Finnefrock, 42, and Steven Mccune, 46, both of Millfield
- James Cummings, 50, and Amy Geeer, 37, both of New Marshfield
