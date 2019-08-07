Athens County Probate Court issued the following marriage licenses during the month of July:
Chad Allen Dennis, 38, and Amanda Ailiff, 34, both of Jacksonville.
Patrick Michael Ward, 31, and Alicia Louise Boggs, 30, both of New Marshfield.
Marc Christopher Carter, 24, Buchtel, and Cheyenne Stori Henderson, 22, Nelsonville.
Jason Robert Cassarly, 39, and Kimberly Dawn Jenkins, 35, both of Albany.
Jeffrey Ronald Addis, 51, and Teresa Marlene Cunningham, 51, both of Albany.
Jeffrey Alan Shilt, 45, and Amy Renee King, 43, both of Athens.
Joseph Ambrose Derkin, 22, Athens, and Rachael Leighann Smith, 23, Ottawa Lake, Michigan.
Paa Kwesi Nyarko-Krampah, 31, and Audrey Korkoi Komey, 33, both of The Plains.
Scott H. Windland, 48, and Tracy Camille Duncan, 43, both of Athens.
Paul J. Cline, 59, Athens, and Cherice Lyn Tarantelli, 63, of Glouster.
Alva Mitchel McCarty, 26, and Emma Colleen Swintek, 26, both of Athens.
Charles Lee Nichols, 33, Powellton, West Virginia and Mary Jo Riley, 35, Stewart.
James Benjamin Alder, 32, and Emily Kathryn Good, 30, both of Carbondale, Colorado.
Joshua Raymond Lawlis, 26, South Amherst, and Jenna Lin Holtzman, 27, Athens.
Donald E. Platt Jr., 35, and Tiffany N. Barron, 31, both of Nelsonville.
Morgan Lee Green, 30, and Claire Anne Naisby, 28, both of Athens.
Jeffrey Allen Wells, 47, and Jennifer Rose Yeauger, 39, both of Coolville.
Charles R. Letts III, 36, and Tamara S. Lake, 52, both of Athens.
Sean Tyler Keiffer, 28, and Kaylee Blaine Dunlap, 29, both of Nelsonville.
Timothy Harold Parsons Jr., 26, Nelsonville, and Carolann Lynn Stewart, 23, Pomeroy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.