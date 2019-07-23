Athens County Probate Court issued the following marriage licenses during the month of July:
Dustin Robert Grooms, 34, and Adrienne Ranae Johnson, 29, both of Athens.
Travis Wayne Cain, 42, of Athens, and Charlotte Elaine Callehan, of Jackson.
John Charles Stultz, 63, and Patricia Lynn Marcus, 65, both of Athens.
William Lee Seel, 21, of Shade, and Victoria Natasha Marie Norman, 21, of Athens.
Ivan Duwan Walker, 54, and Connie Sue Owens, 53, both of Stewart.
Ryan William Bainbridge, 26, and Katherine Elizabeth Cleland, 26, both of Athens.
Bryan Eric Spencer, 51, and Eleanor L. Ours, 41, both of Nelsonville.
Teddy F. Martin, 67, of Millfield, and Florence E. Chilcote, 70, of Nelsonville.
Dustin John Putnam, 35, and Melinda Sue McKee, 31, both of Coolville.
Andrew Brian Headlee, 23, and Addey Sue Yohn, 24, both of Buchtel.
Jesse Benjamin Robinson, 35, and Shelly Renee Wheeler, 31, both of Athens.
Christopher Ryan Sikorski, 23, and Christa Lynn Simons, 35, both of Jacksonville.
Michael Patrick Dore, 31, of Lancaster, and Tylana Pillay, 30, of Athens.
Nathaniel Kenton Davis, 29, of Langsville, and Andrea Lynn Young, 25, of Millfield.
Joel Graham Wascom, 22, of Logan, and Sydney Jean Lent, 20, of Athens.
Alan Robert Helm, 31, of California, Maryland, and Kristine Elisa Harman, 31, of Athens.
Shuyu Gong, 27, and Yi He, 25, both of The Plains.
Stuart Ross Cole, 27, and Harmony Laine Martin, 23, both of Nelsonville.
Jeffery Allan Gogel, 24, and Alexas Starr Losey, 21, both of Albany.
John William Jenkinson, 34, and Malia Dalesandry, 38, both of Arlington, Virginia.
Brendan Andreas Burns, 55, and Rachael Caywood Staten, 48, both of Athens.
Paul Eugene Osborne, 62, and Daileen Kay Humphrey, 60, both of The Plains.
