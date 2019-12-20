Athens County Probate Court issued the following marriage licenses during the month of November:
Christopher Adam Arnett, 26, and Sarah Marie Hill, 24, both of Athens.
Yong Zhao Feng, 56, and Zeling Haung, 43, both of Athens.
Rafael Martins Pinho Simoes, 25, and Rebecca Ann Prather, 30, both of Athens.
Brandon Howard Chapman, 47, of Coolville, and Patty Jane Hall, 47, of Groveport.
Daniel James Lazarz, 28, and Julia Marie Miller, 26, both of Lexington, Ky.
Eric Thomas Gaines, 25, of Nelsonville, and Amy Elizabeth Grube, 24, of Shiloh, Ohio.
Aaron Ray Swindler, 31, and Taylor Ann Prudenti, 22, both of Madison, Wis.
Douglas Keith Coen, 50, of Stewart, and Barbara Ann Ellis, 40, of Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.