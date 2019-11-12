Athens County Probate Court issued the following marriage licenses during the month of October:
William Thomas Walls, 33, and Brandi Michelle Roof, 23, both of Glouster.
Luke Robert McElfreesh, 34, and Darcy Marie Ringer, 35, both of Guysville.
Andrew Jordan Frisbie, 32, and Ellen Ruth Gordon, 36, both of Nelsonville.
Derek James Quinn, 34, and Kathryn Lorraine Robinson, 27, both of Phoenix, Arizona.
Orlando David Kuehn, 30, of Landstuhl, Germany, and Morgan Louise Payne, 30, of Athens.
James Robert Matheny, 37, of Glouster, and Shawna Babe Gretz, 33, of Chauncey.
Jordan Kyle Sweeney, 29, and Jenna Laine Williams, 34, of New Marshfield.
Jonathan Dwain Wulf, 32, and Kalyn Ann McDonald, 32, both of Athens.
Jason Wayne Ervin, 43, and Sarah Anne Gang, 36, both of Albany.
Anthony Wayne Grubbs, 51, and Billie Lynn Owens, 47, both of Albany.
Jon David Tobin, 63, and Carol Lyn Torrez, 63, both of Stewart.
Mark Alan Sakach, 31, and An Hoang Nguyen, 35, both of Athens.
