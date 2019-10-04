Athens County Probate Court issued the following marriage licenses during the month of September:
Adam Dean Kasler, 28, Albany, and Rachel Marie Rodgers, 23, Athens.
Jason Edwin McCollister, Jr., 20, McArthur, and Riley Marie Shields, 20, Athens.
Thomas Edward Potter, 45, and Jonnette Andrea Frost, 37, both of Athens.
Patrick James Click, 21, and Reign LeeAnn Price, 19, both of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Torrance W. Dennis, 26, and Kirstin Nicole Crago, 24, both of Coolville.
Tyler Shayne Schwendeman, 22, and Haley Nicole Taylor, 21, both of Athens.
Kevin Isaac Doughty, 32, and Erin Leigh Wright, 30, both of Shade.
Zeran Lei, 25, and Meng-Ju Lee, 29, both of Athens.
Daniel Allen Welch, 26, and Lydia Janene Hayes, 24, both of Coolville.
Kevin Gail Parry, 36, and Peggy Lynn Phelps, 36, both of Chauncey.
Matthew David Chelberg, 28, Mishawaka, Indiana, and Emily Marie Coen, 24, Athens.
Ian Paul Harris, 24, and Claudia Lane Barnhart, 23, both of Coolville.
Mikio Robert Olin, 43, and Tatiana Eileen Fox, 27, both of Athens.
