GLOUSTER — Community members are invited to Trimble High School on Thursday, July 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the second annual Community Day of HOPE. This free event welcomes community members of all ages to enjoy games, music, and free food while learning more about area resources for recovery and healthy living.
“Glouster Community Day of HOPE is a day to celebrate recovery, healthy lifestyles and reduce stigma around substance use disorder,” says Becky Handa, Athens County Children Services Trimble School outreach caseworker. “There will be many resources available, fun activities and entertainment by Rockin Reggie, in addition to food vendors and optional health screenings.”
Key supporters of the Community Day of HOPE include Athens HOPE, Tomcat Bridgebuilders, Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action (HAPCAP).
“I am fortunate enough to live and work in the Glouster community and as a member of the Athens HOPE committee I am excited to see the amazing work we are able to do within our small communities to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage a supportive environment for our fellow community members who may be struggling,” says Amanda Sawvel, Athens County community resource navigator at HAPCAP.
More than 30 community organizations and local non-profits will be in attendance.
“Athens HOPE’s passion is to engage with our local communities because our members work and live in these communities,” says Shawn Stover, reentry coordinator at OhioMeansJobs — Athens County. “We are fortunate that Athens HOPE has the collective voice from our members to educate about our area’s wonderful comprehensive services that improve and positively change our citizen’s lives.”
Vendors will set up outside the doors of Trimble High School at 1 Tomcat Dr., Glouster, OH 45732. Activities will be moved indoors in the event of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.