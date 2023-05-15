A decade ago, Athens County Public Libraries (ACPL) started the first bike-lending library program in the state, and one of the first in the nation.
Originally, Book-a-Bike grew out of imagining wellness plan possibilities for library staff members. The idea quickly expanded to include library visitors, thanks to the vision of assistant director James Hill and library director Lauren Miller, along with community input.
Book-a-Bike helped fill a growing need for additional transportation options in the county, and allowed more people to take advantage of the mental and physical health benefits of bike riding, even if they were unable to own a bike for any number of reasons.
These are still the core principles that have motivated the library system to further develop the bike-lending program.
Today, six of the seven ACPL buildings host Book-a-Bike collections, including libraries in Albany (added last year), Athens, Chauncey, Glouster, Nelsonville and The Plains. Library visitors utilize bikes and bike equipment for everything from enjoying a leisurely ride along the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway to running errands or going to medical appointments.
Although most of the bikes in the Book-a-Bike collection were chosen for reliability and comfort, some were ordered with specific community needs or interests in mind.
For example, most participating local libraries offer ultra-low step-through bikes for less agile users, the Chauncey Public Library near the Bailey’s Trail System offers youth mountain bikes, and the Athens Public Library features a specially built accessible bike.
Starting later this month, adult library visitors will also be able to check out eBikes at the Athens library location, thanks to a grant from the Athens County Foundation and a growing interest in electric bicycles.
“We started getting requests for eBikes in 2019,” ACPL director Nick Tepe shared. “Adding two to our Book-a-Bike collection allows library visitors to try out a piece of equipment that a growing number of people are curious about, and that they might even be interested in one day purchasing for themselves.”
ACPL’s eBikes are easy to use and can legally be on the local bike path, as well.
Anniversary celebration
Join ACPL in celebrating Book-a-Bike’s big anniversary this month.
On May 20, Athens Public Library visitors can also attend “E-Bikes 101” at 10 a.m., led by longtime cycling industry and electric micro-mobility leader Matt Irish, followed by an official eBike ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m. and a community ride for all ages and abilities to the Eclipse Company Store, approximately 7 miles one way. This day’s activities are co-hosted by community partners Rural Action, Appalachian Understories, and Cycle Path.
Book-a-Bike is made possible through grants from the O’Bleness Foundation, the Athens City-County Health Department’s Creating Healthy Communities program, and the Athens County Foundation.
More information is available at myacpl.org/bikes.
