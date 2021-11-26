The Athens County Public Library system has released their December events list. Take some time to enjoy your local libraries this holiday season!
In Person Storytime with Rachel: Thursdays starting Dec 2 through 30 at 4 p.m. at the Wells (Albany) Public Library. Join us for stories, songs, and creative movement! Families with preschoolers and school age kids are welcome.
Wagon Ride through History of Albany: Friday, Dec. 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wells (Albany) Public Library. Join us for a historical wagon tour of Albany! John Hutchison will be here with his Percheron work horses and wagon. Wagon rides will depart from the front porch of the library. Hot chocolate and popcorn refreshments will be available.
Poet Laureate: Wendy McVicker: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Athens Public Library. Come meet Athens' very own Poet Laureate, and celebrate her new collection of poetry, Zero, a Door, published by The Orchard Street Press. Hear poems from this new chapbook, and learn about the stories and ideas behind them. A sale of copies and autographing will follow the presentation and reading. Sponsored by the Friends of the Athens Public Library. Masking is required for attendance.
Books for Brunch (in-person program): Casual book talk & light refreshments. Monday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Glouster Public Library.
Local Author Storytime (in-person program): Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 10:30-11 a.m. at the Nelsonville Public Library. Join us for a Storytime, featuring local author and illustrator Celeste Parsons, in Nelsonville Library's Kids' Zone. Celeste will read from her children's book, "Wait Until I Grow Up!" Other books, rhyme rhymes, and sing songs will be read and a craft that you can make at the library or bring home with you will be provided. Masks are required for adults, and encouraged for children who are able to wear them.
Yarn Christmas Trees Craft: Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the Coolville Public Library. Come and visit with us while we show you how to take yarn and cover a styrofoam cone, making a beautiful snow covered Christmas tree that isn't breakable.
Snow Yetti simple no sew craft: Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.at the Chauncey Public Library. This simple fun no sew craft is borrowed from local artist Emily Beveridge. Each participant will leave with a new stuffed animal friend and hopefully have a great time making it!
In-Person Author Talk: Cheese, Wine, and Bread by Katie Quinn: Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Athens Public Library. Join us for a one-of-a-kind evening with local author Katie Quinn as she speaks about her newest book Cheese, Wine, and Bread: Discovering the Magic of Fermentation in England, Italy, and France. The book is an account of Katie's time spent apprenticing in Europe, studying the art and science of fermentation. It is equal parts travelogue and cookbook, and is a captivating adventure into the world of all things fermentable. Katie will join Tom Hodson (WOUB Public Media) in a conversation about her life, her career, and the journeys that culminated in her latest work. A reception and book signing will follow, with light refreshments, and copies of Katie's book for sale. In accordance with ACPL's COVID-19 guidelines, face and nose masking is required to attend.
Upcycled Creations-Bows & Boughs (in-person program): Thursday, Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Glouster Public Library. Create an upcycled centerpiece or wreath from gently used holiday supplies, natural greenery & a grapevine wreath base. Donate your creation back to the library and it will be distributed to a local business, take home what you make or do both! Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Masks are required for adults, and encouraged for children who are able to wear them.
Christmas Ornament: Friday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Coolville Public Library. Join us for an hour or two to make a rustic, homey ornament, listen to Christmas music and leave the stress of the holidays behind.
Gnome Week at Nelsonville Library: Monday - Friday, Dec. 13 - 18, All Day Nelsonville Public Library. Come by to color in a gnome coloring page to display on the the Gnomewood Walk of Fame! While here, also search for a hidden gnome in the Kids' Zone. If you find the gnome, you'll get a prize!
Paint a gnome ornament: Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 4-6 p.m. at the Nelsonville Public Library
Holiday Wreaths: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Chauncey Public Library. Make a holiday wreath out of locally foraged greenery from Southeast Ohio ever green trees. We will take some time in this program to learn about our local evergreens and identify what trees the branches we are using came from. Each participant will leave with a Holiday wreath.
Fingerprint Christmas Ornament: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Coolville Public Library. Make a fingerprint Christmas Ornament that is so cute that you will love to display it on your tree. We provide the supplies, you provide the fingerprints. (Paints are involved!)
DIY Beeswax Food Wraps and Fabric Gift Wraps: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 12-4 p.m. Join ACPL and the Community Makerspace to make reusable waxed fabric food wraps - and fabric 'wrapping paper'! Registration required. Upcycle Ohio/Community Makerspace https://upcycleohio.com/makerspace/
Public Libraries Board Meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Nelsonville Public Library (3rd Tuesday of each month). Regular meeting of ACPL's Board of Trustees. Open to the public with time set aside at each meeting for public comment.
Laser-Engrave a Snowflake Ornament: Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Upcycle Ohio/Community Makerspace. In this event partnership between ACPL and the Community Makerspace, learn the ins and outs of the Makerspace's laser engraver - and take home your very own souvenir snowflake ornament made of locally-harvested hardwoods! Two snowflake designs to choose from. Registration required atMyACPL.org.
Virtual Noon Year's Eve: Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., online. A virtual party for kids and their families! Make party hats, play games, and countdown to the new year with us! Registration required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.