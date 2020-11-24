Program To-Go with Rural Action! : White Tailed Deer
Ever wondered how fast a white tailed deer can run? What their favorite food is? What makes their antlers grow? Explore this take home activity and join us to share and learn more about the role of these important animals. Friday, Dec. 3 all day. Sign up at events.myacpl.org.
Meet the Author: Dan Gearino and Comic Shop [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
The comic book store is now a common feature of American towns and cities across the nation. Our guest author, Dan Gearino will read from his book, Comic Shop, and trace the history and development of comic book stores and their impact on the art form. Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. Please register at events.myacpl.org. You will receive an invitation link through email.
The Borders of Our Minds: An Armchair Traveler Event with Global Trekker, David Mould [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Join historian and journalist David Mould on a journey to borders, both real and imagined. Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Please register at events.myacpl.org. You will receive an invitation link through email.
Public Libraries Board Meeting
Open to the public with time set aside at each meeting for public comment. Due to health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting on Google Meet or Zoom. Contact Director Nick Tepe at ntepe@myacpl.org or 740.737.6003 in advance for the online meeting link if you would like to attend as a member of the public. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.
Meet the Author: Paul Gaus and the Amish Country Mysteries Series [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Gaus will read excerpts from his books and talk about how he came to write them. Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Please register at events.myacpl.org. You will receive an invitation link through email.
